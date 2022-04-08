Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of NYSE TRI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 313,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,243. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $90.04 and a 1-year high of $123.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.81 and its 200-day moving average is $112.08.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,838,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,742,000 after buying an additional 706,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,514,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 54.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 822,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,825,000 after buying an additional 289,608 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 600,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,840,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 532,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,746,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Thomson Reuters (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.