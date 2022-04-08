Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THO. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Thor Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 34,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.53 per share, for a total transaction of $805,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.43. 1,196,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,764. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.68. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.16 and a 12 month high of $149.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.67.

Thor Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.