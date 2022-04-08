Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 101,703 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.
- On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.
- On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.
- On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.
- On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.
- On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.
- On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.
- On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.
- On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.
THRY opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $952.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on THRY. B. Riley cut their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.
About Thryv (Get Rating)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
