Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 101,703 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,628,566.50.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $3,310,027.85.

THRY opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $952.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Thryv during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on THRY. B. Riley cut their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.09.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

