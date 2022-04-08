Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 55,450 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 55,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,628,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Thryv alerts:

On Thursday, April 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 101,703 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,854,803.21.

On Monday, March 21st, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 162,900 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $4,984,740.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total value of $5,930,635.68.

On Monday, March 14th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 40,636 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $1,202,012.88.

On Thursday, March 10th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 175,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $5,181,750.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 16,724 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $509,914.76.

On Friday, February 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 179,063 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $5,371,890.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 7,430 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $230,627.20.

On Friday, February 11th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 176,819 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total value of $5,610,466.87.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 103,277 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $3,310,027.85.

NASDAQ:THRY traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.89. The stock had a trading volume of 349,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,354. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $952.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $244.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

THRY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Thryv by 1,480.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Thryv during the third quarter worth about $1,361,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv (Get Rating)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.