Tiaa Fsb Acquires 1,258 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $303,324.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock worth $9,513,621. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $83.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.06.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

