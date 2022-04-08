Tiaa Fsb Buys 11,959 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Tiaa Fsb boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 813,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 77,039 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,911,000 after acquiring an additional 53,668 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 603,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,687 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 514,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 409,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26,226 shares in the last quarter.
MDYG opened at $72.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.93 and a 12 month high of $84.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
