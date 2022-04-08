Tiaa Fsb Buys 606 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.