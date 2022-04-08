Tiaa Fsb Buys 606 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,177 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of IVW stock opened at $75.20 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $85.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its 200 day moving average is $77.71.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
