Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Tiaa Fsb raised its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $99.91 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $91.75 and a 1 year high of $108.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average is $102.03.

