Tiaa Fsb Has $319,000 Stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,745 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NUV. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 312.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,769 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 2,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $11.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

