Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,546 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,831 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in BP were worth $9,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BP by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,910,545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,094,000 after acquiring an additional 258,408 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in BP by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 893,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,424,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BP by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,980,000 after buying an additional 107,905 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in BP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 636,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 46,861 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in BP by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 563,511 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,401,000 after buying an additional 33,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $50.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.323 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.85%.

BP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BP from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 600 ($7.87) to GBX 500 ($6.56) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.67.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

