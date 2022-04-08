Tiaa Fsb Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,841 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after purchasing an additional 90,497 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NYSE MO opened at $53.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

