Tiaa Fsb Sells 33,941 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,941 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.74 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

