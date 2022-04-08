Tiaa Fsb Sells 4,136 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,136 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 9.6% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 51.2% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

OGN stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. The stock had a trading volume of 26,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,623. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.43. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

