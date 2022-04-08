Tiaa Fsb Sells 6,695 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tiaa Fsb lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 129,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,695 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $131.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $190.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.72.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

