Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Downgraded by Investec to Sell

Investec cut shares of Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
TBLMY stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Tiger Brands has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.
