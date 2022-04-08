Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY) Downgraded by Investec to Sell

Investec cut shares of Tiger Brands (OTCMKTS:TBLMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TBLMY stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Tiger Brands has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96.

About Tiger Brands (Get Rating)

Tiger Brands Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods primarily in South Africa. The company offers baby care products under the Purity brand; bakeries under the Albany and Tinkies brands; and culinary fruit veg products under the Crosse & Blackwell, Benny, All Gold, Spray and Cook, Ice Cap, KOO, Colman's, Black Cat, Mrs H.S.

