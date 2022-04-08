Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.41. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Tilray by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 44.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

