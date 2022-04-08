Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of Tilray stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.41. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $23.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.32.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.53.
About Tilray (Get Rating)
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
