Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. Tilray’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $8.32. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TLRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLRY. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 22,959 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 392,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 44,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. 12.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

