Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NYSE:TWI opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $818.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 2.55. Titan International has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $15.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.81.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $487.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Titan International by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

