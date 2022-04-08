Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$30.00 to C$31.00. The company traded as high as C$21.85 and last traded at C$21.85, with a volume of 289314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.39.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TPZ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.54.

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Andrew B. Macdonald bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$340,000.

The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.23. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.74.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 386.36%.

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

