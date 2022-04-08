TopBidder Trading Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (BID)

TopBidder (BID) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One TopBidder coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TopBidder has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $112,205.00 worth of TopBidder was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TopBidder has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00036245 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00104944 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TopBidder Coin Profile

TopBidder (CRYPTO:BID) is a coin. TopBidder’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,465,474 coins. TopBidder’s official Twitter account is @Bidaochain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

TopBidder Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TopBidder directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TopBidder should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TopBidder using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

