Torex Gold Resources Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a report issued on Monday, April 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.70. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.23.

TXG opened at C$14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Torex Gold Resources has a one year low of C$11.79 and a one year high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

