Toro Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,176 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,709% compared to the average daily volume of 65 put options.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Toro has a 1-year low of $81.15 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Toro’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Toro will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Toro by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

