TotalEnergies SE Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NYSE:TTE)

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TotalEnergies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.15. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock.

TTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($64.84) to €56.00 ($61.54) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($63.74) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. HSBC lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

TTE stock opened at $49.54 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

