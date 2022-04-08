TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

TCON has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TCON opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.92. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 82,751 shares of company stock valued at $182,965. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.