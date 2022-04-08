TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TRACON Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Get TRACON Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of TCON stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $9.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.77.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TCON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $76,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 82,751 shares of company stock worth $182,965 in the last 90 days. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRACON Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.