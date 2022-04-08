TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) traded up 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.79. 9,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 223,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 20.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 100,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 121,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in TransAlta during the second quarter worth about $352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 436,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 37.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.