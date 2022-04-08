TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) PT Raised to GBX 465

TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 375 ($4.92) to GBX 465 ($6.10) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a report on Friday, April 1st.

LON:TGL opened at GBX 295 ($3.87) on Thursday. TransGlobe Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.20). The stock has a market capitalization of £214.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 260.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 223.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from TransGlobe Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 3.02%.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

