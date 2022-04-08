Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Trading Up 4.6%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was up 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. Approximately 401,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,462,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pareto Securities raised Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Get Transocean alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.08.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 175.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,843,462 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,272 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 61.4% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 48.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 914,178 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 297,226 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 17.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 196,235 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.