Traynor Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Prospect Capital during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prospect Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of PSEC stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.01 million. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 144.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.51%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

