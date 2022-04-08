Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 13,000 Shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of ClearSign Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 211.1% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 22,603 shares during the last quarter. 8.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ClearSign Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies Co. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $5.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

About ClearSign Technologies (Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corp. engages in the design and development of technologies for the combustion systems. Its product Duplex technology focuses on the performance enhancement of combustion systems in a broad range of markets, including the energy, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, and power industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.