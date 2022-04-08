Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Shares Gap Down to $14.56

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.56, but opened at $14.14. Tremor International shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 273 shares traded.

TRMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tremor International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Get Tremor International alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Tremor International by 73.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Tremor International in the third quarter worth $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Tremor International by 88.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.