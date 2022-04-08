Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trex in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.35.

TREX stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.45. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

