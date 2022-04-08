TriumphX (TRIX) Market Cap Reaches $5.97 Million

TriumphX (TRIX) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. TriumphX has a market cap of $5.97 million and approximately $185,992.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TriumphX has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One TriumphX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 2,695,987,999 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here . TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

