Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys 5,144 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.0% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $55,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.96.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.24, for a total value of $107,690.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,325. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded down $8.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.95. 21,015,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,060,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

