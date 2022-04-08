Truist Financial Cuts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $130.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $144.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.

TEL opened at $124.84 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

