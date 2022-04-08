Truist Financial Cuts TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $130.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $144.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.13% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.87.
TEL opened at $124.84 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
