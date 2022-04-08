Truist Financial Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.96 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Highwoods Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 24.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Highwoods Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

