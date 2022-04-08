Truist Financial Increases Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $85.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

EHC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.89.

NYSE EHC opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. Encompass Health has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $89.68.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

