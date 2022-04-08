Truist Financial Lowers onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $65.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $73.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of onsemi from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on onsemi from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.95.

ON stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.71. onsemi has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.26.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $196,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock worth $3,162,479. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of onsemi by 987.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in onsemi during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in onsemi by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

