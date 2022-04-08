Truist Financial Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Owens Corning in a report issued on Tuesday, April 5th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.45. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $116.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

Shares of OC opened at $83.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.47. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 42.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 59,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 337,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 591,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after purchasing an additional 103,458 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,750,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,675,000 after purchasing an additional 39,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

