Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.97

Shares of Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and traded as low as $37.61. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $38.25, with a volume of 1,046 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.75.

About Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

