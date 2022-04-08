TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.65.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

TSP stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,130. TuSimple has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TuSimple will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $279,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock worth $110,243 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $962,000. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth $263,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth $2,510,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in TuSimple in the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

