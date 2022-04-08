TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $111.37

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.37 ($1.46) and traded as low as GBX 108.25 ($1.42). TwentyFour Income shares last traded at GBX 109 ($1.43), with a volume of 1,858,747 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.14 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Richard Burwood bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,065.57).

TwentyFour Income Company Profile (LON:TFIF)

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

