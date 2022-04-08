Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 1,614 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.71, for a total transaction of $281,981.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 31st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,604 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.94, for a total transaction of $269,375.76.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $556,569.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total transaction of $672,789.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00.

TWLO opened at $152.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.23 and its 200 day moving average is $243.22. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.05 and a fifty-two week high of $412.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 12.3% in the third quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 68,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Twilio by 59.6% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 14.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 69.3% during the third quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 49,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Twilio by 3.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.52.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

