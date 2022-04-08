Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 222.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 133,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,355 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $11,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $91.44 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

About Tyson Foods (Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.