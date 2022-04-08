UBS Group Lowers Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from GBX 1,875 ($24.59) to GBX 1,800 ($23.61) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Johnson Matthey from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2,500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($32.92) to GBX 2,320 ($30.43) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($36.72) to GBX 2,600 ($34.10) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2,404.00.

Johnson Matthey stock opened at $51.20 on Monday. Johnson Matthey has a 52 week low of $46.01 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

