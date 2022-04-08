UBS Group Reiterates “CHF 35” Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

UBS Group set a CHF 35 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ABBN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 32 target price on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 28 target price on ABB in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 38 target price on ABB in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 33.88.

ABB has a 52 week low of CHF 21.65 and a 52 week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

