UEX (TSE:UEX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.40

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.40 and traded as high as C$0.43. UEX shares last traded at C$0.39, with a volume of 1,847,518 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.05 million and a P/E ratio of -42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Get UEX alerts:

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds uranium, cobalt, and nickel exploration projects located in the Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. The company's flagship property is the West Bear project measuring approximately 7,660 hectares comprising 23 contiguous areas located in the Wollaston Lake area of northern Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.