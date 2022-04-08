UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UiPath Inc. offers an end-to-end platform for automation, combining Robotic Process Automation solution for digital business operations. UiPath Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get UiPath alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on PATH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UiPath from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Macquarie raised UiPath from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on UiPath from $72.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.27.

NASDAQ PATH opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.51. UiPath has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $2,822,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067 in the last 90 days. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,902,940 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,160,324,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,615,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $759,750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,987 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,513,378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $718,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,437,445 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $277,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,393 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $225,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,056 shares during the last quarter. 51.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UiPath (Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UiPath (PATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.