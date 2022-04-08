Unifi Protocol DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.36 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $5.79 or 0.00013275 BTC on popular exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $24.76 million and approximately $14.36 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.56 or 0.00203030 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00039693 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.93 or 0.00391852 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 8,629,042 coins and its circulating supply is 4,275,405 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Unifi Protocol DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

