Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Holdings Lowered by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 309.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 16.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $46.12 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.